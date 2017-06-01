close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Navy to court martial officer for molesting girl

The Indian Navy on Thursday initiated the process of court martialling an officer for allegedly molesting a girl.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 12:15

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Thursday initiated the process of court martialling an officer for allegedly molesting a girl.

After the naval Board of Inquiry (BoI) found the officer guilty, the case is heading for the General Court Martial (GCM).

A Commander in the Navy, the officer was reportedly found prima facie guilty of "inappropriately" touching a girl at a party.

TAGS

Indian NavyCourt martialBoard of InquiryGeneral Court Martial

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Army chief visits Kashmir for security review
Jammu and Kashmir

Army chief visits Kashmir for security review

ASUS unveils third generation VivoBook Max in India at Rs 31,990
Mobiles

ASUS unveils third generation VivoBook Max in India at Rs 3...

Kashmiri UPSC topper has a message for youths in violence-prone Valley
Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmiri UPSC topper has a message for youths in violence-p...

Maharashtra: Milk spilled on road as farmers go on strike
Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Milk spilled on road as farmers go on strike

How close is Artifical Intelligence from making us jobless? Here&#039;s what experts predict
Science

How close is Artifical Intelligence from making us jobless?...

CBSE Class 10th Examination Results 2017: How to check CBSE Class X Result 2017 – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in
IndiaEducation

CBSE Class 10th Examination Results 2017: How to check CBSE...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video