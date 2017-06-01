Navy to court martial officer for molesting girl
The Indian Navy on Thursday initiated the process of court martialling an officer for allegedly molesting a girl.
After the naval Board of Inquiry (BoI) found the officer guilty, the case is heading for the General Court Martial (GCM).
A Commander in the Navy, the officer was reportedly found prima facie guilty of "inappropriately" touching a girl at a party.