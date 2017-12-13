Navy to get its first Scorpene-class submarine: 10 things to know about INS Kalvari

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday commission INS Kalvari into the Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The submarine being commissioned into the Navy will be a huge boost for the Prime Minister's pet 'Make in India' scheme.

Here are 10 things you must know about the Scorpene-class submarine :

- INS Kalvari is a diesel-electric attack submarine that has been built for the Indian Navy by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. It is the first of six such submarines that will be inducted into the Indian Navy.

- The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai as part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy.

- INR Kalvari has gone through 120 days of extensive sea trials.

- The technology utilised in the Scorpene has ensured superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons.

- The attacks can be carried out with torpedoes both while submerged or on the surface -- in all war theatres, including the tropics, giving it the invulnerability unmatched by many other submarines.

- Kalvari is named after the dreaded tiger shark, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean.

- The first Kalvari, commissioned on December 8, 1967, was also the first submarine of the Indian Navy. It was decommissioned on May 31, 1996 after nearly three decades of service.

- Along with Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, important dignitaries of Maharashtra Government, and senior Naval Officers will be present for the event.

- The commssioning comes days after the Navy observed the golden jubilee of its submarine wing.

- The second Scorpene submarine, INS Khanderi, is presently undergoing trials and is likely to be soon inducted into the Navy.