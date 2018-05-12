Nawaz Sharif admits Pakistan-based terror outfits responsible for 2008 Mumbai attacks

NEW DELHI: Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday admitted that Pakistan-based terror outfits were responsible for 2008 Mumbai blasts.

Speaking in an interview to Pakistan media Dawn, Sharif said, "Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross-border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Why can't we complete trial?"

It was November 26 in the year 2008 when 10 heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists forced their way into the city of Mumbai and carried out coordinated shooting and bombing. The assault on the financial capital of India lasted until November 29.

Attacks on Mumbai’s landmarks such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Hotel, and Leopold Cafe killed 166 and injured over 300, leaving a deep scar in the hearts of every Indian. Since then, India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of having supported the terrorists and given proof that the handlers of these terrorists were based in Pakistan.

A timeline: What happened on 26/11?

On November 23, a total of 10 terrorists left Karachi by boat through the Arabian Sea. The terrorists, on their way to Mumbai, hijacked a fishing dinghy, killed four of the crew members and forced the captain to take them to India. The terrorists then killed the captain of the boat when the boat was just 7 kilometres away from the Mumbai coastline. Upon reaching Mumbai, the terrorists divided themselves groups and went separate ways.

On November 26, the first group of terrorists, including Mohammed Ajmal Kasab and Ismail Khan, attacked Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Shooting indiscriminately, the attackers killed 58 people and injured more than 100.

Next, Nariman House business and residential complex was attacked. The attackers took rabbi, his wife, and five Israelis hostage and later killed them.

At around 9:30 PM, Leopold Cafe was attacked by four terrorists. They entered the cafe and opened firing. The attack killed 10 people. The terrorists also planted bombs in two taxis that killed five and injured over 10 people.

The terrorists then entered the Taj Mahal hotel by breaking down a door. They were later joined by two more terrorists who opened indiscriminately and threw grenades. The final site of the attack was Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

On November 27, the central dome of the Taj Mahal hotel was bombed. The top floors of the hotel caught fire. 44 hostages were freed from the Oberoi-Trident Hotel and the operation was started to evacuate Taj Mahal hotel.

O November 28, a few more people were rescued from Nariman House. The siege ended at the Oberoi-Trident Hotel. 30 people were killed. The siege finally ended with the arrest of Ajmal Kasab and killing of all the terrorists.