Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother in row over alleged derogatory poster of lord Shiva

Urging investigation, the actor's brother said that a case has been registered against him instead.

NEW DELHI: Brother of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday accused authorities of framing him in a false case.

Ayazuddin Siddiqui claimed that a man posted a derogatory photograph on social media featuring Lord Shiva. Following this, Ayazuddin confronted the man about it. He also wrote to the man saying that he should not share posts which could hurt anyone's religious sentiments.

"A man posted a derogatory pic of Lord Shiva, I confronted him about it & wrote you shouldn't share posts that can hurt anyone's religious sentiments. Instead, a case was filed against me. Charges should be investigated" Ayazuddin Siddiqui told news agency ANI.

