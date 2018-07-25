हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Naxals being trained in triggering blasts using remote mines, plan to target politicians

The Border Security Force has warned the Union Home Ministry that the Naxals are training operatives about using remote mines to target security forces. They are training to use remote locks used in cars and bikes to carry out attacks.

Some documents pertaining to this latest strategy of the Naxalites were recovered by the forces after a recent encounter in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh. The documents give detailed description of how to use car and bike remotes to trigger attacks on security forces.

Books were also recovered by the forces whose content carried details about triggering mine attacks, along with pictures aimed at training the Naxals about detonating such mines.

Another intelligence report suggested that the Naxals have formed a small action team in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh to carry out attacks on police informers and political leaders. Each team comprises three to four Naxalites who even carried out reccee of camps of security forces.

In more shocking reports, the Naxalites also plan to implant mines inside bodies of security personnel killed in encounters to entrap and mislead the forces. The fear is more pertinent in Gadchiroli area of Maharashtra where they are agitated because of repeated encounters.

Notably, the Naxalites have used this modus operandi in the past as well.

