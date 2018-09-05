हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh

Naxals building new battle zone in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra border

An intelligence report accessed by Zee News, reveals the sinister plan of the Naxal to target security forces. 

Naxals building new battle zone in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra border

New Delhi: Due to the fear of anti-Naxal operations now the top commanders of naxals have decided to build a new battlefield in Madhya Pradesh-Chattisgarh-Maharashtra (MMC) tri-junction border with an aim to create a new guerrilla zone.

An intelligence report accessed by Zee News, reveals the sinister plan of the Naxal to target security forces. As per the report, the Naxals also discussed the need of expansion of their battle zone towards the north and then east to create a link corridor between Balaghat-Rajnandgaon-Kabirdham-Gondia with their old battle zones of Odisha and Jharkhand.

As per the report, the movement pattern of Naxal cadre suggests that they are planning to launch offensive actions against security forces in Chattisgarh, Maharashtra and Odisha. The senior Naxal members of the area committee have instructed its small action teams to identify and kill SPOs and intelligence staffs of security forces and police informers.

The decision of the expansion of Naxal activities on a larger scale in MMC area was taken long ago and now one of their division has been found to be active recently in bordering area of Balaghat (MP), Rajndandaon (Chattisgarh) and Gondia (Maharashtra) districts.

According to the report, Maoists are opposed to government-sponsored development activities. The Maoist commanders active in Sukma district of Chattisgarh held a meeting with the villagers and were contemplating to destroy the power plant situated at village Penta. They had also urged the villagers to help naxals in ceasing the road construction activities and cause damage to vehicles, machines and government properties in the area.

The new red corridor expansion plan received a tremendous jolt when top Maoist leader Pahad Singh known as Secretary of Balaghat-Rajnandgaon-Gondia division surrendered to the police officer. His resignation is detrimental to the effort of CPI (Maoist) of Vistaar area. He was the logistic support of Vistaar committee.

Tags:
Madhya PradeshChhattisgarhMaharashtraNaxalsMaoist

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close