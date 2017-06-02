NBC reporter Megyn Kelly asks unbelievable question to PM Narendra Modi, faces backlash on Twitter
National Broadcasting Company (NBC)'s leading reporter Megyn Kelly had to face the wrath of the Twitteratti for asking an incredible question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is highly active on social media and has a massive following.
Moscow: National Broadcasting Company (NBC)'s leading reporter Megyn Kelly had to face the wrath of the Twitteratti for asking an incredible question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is highly active on social media and has a massive following.
At the state dinner party thrown at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg with Russian President Putin and Modi, Kelly dared to inquire if the Indian PM was active on Twitter.
Interestingly, Kelly also posted a picture of her interaction with PM Modi on Twitter.
At state dinner party at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg with Russian President Putin and Indian PM Modi. More tonight @NBCNightlyNews pic.twitter.com/FX5kjfIJAf
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 1, 2017
PM Modi too posted a picture of his interaction with journalists later.
Before dinner, had a brief interaction with noted journalist & commentator @megynkelly, moderator of tomorrow's session at the @SPIEF. pic.twitter.com/5CQ58Zn5hP
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2017
Kelly asked this question during her interaction with the Prime Minister and Russian President Vladimir Putin at state dinner party thrown by the latter at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg.
This laughable situation occured when Prime Minister Modi praised Kelly for her picture on Twitter where she is posing with an umbrella, to which the seemingly taken aback Kelly asked the Prime Minister "Are you on Twitter?"
A visibly smiling Prime Minister Modi laughed off her question.
What followed was massive ridicule and backlash for the reporter on TwiTter.
Here are some of those reactions:-
@megynkelly confirms she is uninformed journalist. #Modi
— Murali Krishnan (@dwimidhaM) June 1, 2017
Dear @megynkelly here is ur twitter profile vs @narendramodi sir profile,still u ask that r u on twitter. Wats d population f ur country btw pic.twitter.com/bFcanO6iLP
— Kumar Amritansh (@Banarasi_Hindu) June 2, 2017
.@NBCNews @megynkelly asks @narendramodi ,the 3rd Most Followed World Leader on @Twitter ,"Are you on #Twitter ?". She hasn't done homework! pic.twitter.com/6KTVj3yY2G
— Swamiji (@AOLSwamiji) June 1, 2017
Dear self-obsessed Americans,yes @narendramodi is on Twitter and has more than 30 Million followers.
— Rohit (@guptarohit93) June 2, 2017
Did you just ask @narendramodi who has 30.3 mil followers, if he's on twitter? Seriously @megynkelly? Pls rsrch on who you are interviewing
— Vinod N (@vinodindia) June 2, 2017