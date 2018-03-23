NCC collecting contact details of 15 lakh cadets for PM Modi's outreach programme

New Delhi: The National Cadet Corps (NCC), which operates under the defence ministry, is collecting mobile phone numbers and e-mail addresses of around 15 lakh cadets for the PMO as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach out to them soon, official sources said. They said Modi expressed his desire to connect with the cadets when he met NCC Director General Lt Gen B S Sahrawat recently.

Last month, Lt Gen Sahrawat sent a communication to all the state directorates of the NCC asking them to collect personal details like mobile phone numbers and e-mail IDs of the cadets, the sources said, adding the data will be sent to the Prime Minister's Office. Though it has not been finalised how the prime minister will connect with the cadets, there are indications that it may be through video conferencing or through 'Narendra Modi app'.

The NCC is the largest voluntary youth organisation of the country which was raised in 1948. The sources said the phone numbers and e-mail IDs of around 80 per cent of the cadets have already been collected by the state directorates.

They, however, said no instructions have been sent to the cadets to download the 'Narendra Modi app'. The NCC headquarters have also asked the state directorates to separately prepare a list of college students which are part of the NCC.

