By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 09:46
NCERT CEE Result 2017 declared; check on ncert-cee.kar.nic.in
Representional Image

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training has announced NCERT CEE Result 2017.

The results can be accessed on official website ncert-cee.kar.nic.in

Steps to download Result for B.Sc. B.Ed / B.A. B.Ed. / M.Sc. Ed

Click on the link mentioned on the official website (It's marjked in Red)

Fill in the Login in form by entering User ID, password, security code.

The NCERT CEE 2017 exam is conducted for admissions in various courses like B.Sc, B.Ed, BA B.Ed, M.Sc Ed, B.Ed, M.Ed and B Ed-M Ed (Integrated).

The counselling schedule for admission will be announced by the respective RIEs on their websites.

