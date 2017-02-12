NCP condemns PM Narendra Modi's statement on Mammohan Singh, calls it 'unfortunate'

Mumbai: Terming the statement given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his predecessor Dr. Manmohan Singh in Rajya Sabha as `disgraceful`, the National Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday remarked that has former ever peeped into the bathroom of the head of the government.

"Prime Minister Modi can be questioned that are you in a habit to peep into the bathrooms of the people, which is very unfortunate and Prime Minister Modi has to answer this. Did he see ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh taking shower under the raincoat. Nobody from the opposition could ever think of peeping into the Prime Minister`s bathroom," NCP leader Majeed Memon told ANI.

Condemning the statement, Memon added that opposition parties would target the Prime Minister Modi over his remarks and he has to face sharp questions in this regard."The Prime Minister`s statement on the floor of the house regarding ex-prime minister is a very disgraceful statement which we have condemned. Now in the political election campaign, the rivals are bound to use this as a weapon that how a person sitting on such a high rank could stoop down to making such a disgraceful remarks," he added.

Earlier, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Modi over his raincoat jibe against predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi alleged that the former "likes peeping into other people`s bathrooms."While addressing a joint press conference with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav after the release of SP-Congress list of `top priorities`, Gandhi said, "He loves peeping into other people`s bathroom. He loves to google. He can to do all that in his free time, but he also needs to fulfill his promises."This was a response to Prime Minister Modi`s remarks in Parliament earlier this week.

Referring to Singh`s clean image despite the slew of scams that hit UPA-II, Prime Minister Modi had commented, "There is not a single black mark against him despite all the corruption scandals. Only Doctor Saab knows how to take a bath with a raincoat in the bathroom."