NCP skips opposition meeting called by Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday skipped a meeting of opposition parties called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, amid further cracks in the joint opposition.

Sharad Pawar`s NCP was invited for the meeting. The skipping of the opposition meet comes amid reports that two MLAs of the NCP in Gujarat may have voted for the BJP and not for Congress candidate Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The meeting was called to discuss opposition unity and chalk out a strategy against the Modi government.

Among the leaders who were present at the meeting in Parliament complex are former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, NC`s Omar Abdullah, CPI leader D Raja, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury and others.