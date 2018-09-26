हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

NCW asks police to identify unsafe spots for women in Delhi

NCW met Delhi Police to work collectively on the issue of women safety in the national capital. 

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) is working on providing better protection to women and has asked the Delhi police on Wednesday to identify vulnerable places in the city. 

The NCW has advised the police to install more CCTV cameras at places identified as vulnerable/isolated and increase the frequency of patrolling in such areas.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said that a delegation from the Commission had on Wednesday met with officials from Delhi Police to collectively work on ensuring safet for women in the national capital. 

"It was also decided that the NCW would hold sensitisation workshops for the Delhi Police to improve their understanding of dealing with women in distress," she added.

"There was also emphasis by the NCW to identify unsafe or vulnerable areas/spots and give better protection to women in these areas by increasing patrolling and installing more CCTVs," Sharma said.

The complaints and investigation cell of the NCW highlighted the areas that require better coordination between them, she said.

