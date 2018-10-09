NCW personally speaking to #MeToo survivors, gathers details on allegations

NEW DELHI: In view of hundreds of sexual harassment survivors joining the #MeToo movement on social media, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday said that it is reaching out to survivors and taking details of the complaints.

"National Commission for Women (NCW) is in the progress of gathering detailed information of various sexual harassment allegations that have come to light in media. We are also personally reaching out to the survivors via telephone," NCW said in a statement.

The statutory body also said that it will be giving an official statement on the movement on Wednesday.

The movement that started after actor Tanushree Dutta spoke against Nana Patekar gained steam after several women from all walks of life started speaking about the instances of sexual harassment that they have faced. Several senior media professionals have also been called out.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs MJ Akbar, who has been a veteran journalist, has also been accused of harassment by his colleagues during his journalism days.

While Union Minister Maneka Gandhi has welcomed the movement, Minister of External Affairs did not comment on questions on #MeToo allegations against Akbar. When asked if any action will be taken against Akbar, Swaraj evaded the question.

"There are serious allegations...these are sexual harassment allegations. You are a woman minister in charge. Will there be a probe on the allegations?" journalists can be heard asking in the video while Swaraj can be seen silently walking away.

In October last year, journalist Priya Ramani had narrated her ordeal about the sexual misconduct she faced during a job interview with a renowned journalist who had "transformed Indian journalism." Recently, Ramani claimed that the journalist she was referring to was MJ Akbar. She is among several other women journalists who have levelled similar allegations against Akbar.