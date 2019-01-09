NCW to send notice to Rahul Gandhi over remark on Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) will be sending notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday over his recent remark on Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"We will send a letter to Rahul Gandhi tomorrow morning asking him to clarify on what grounds he made such a remark. As a politician he cannot make such a statement that shows a misogynistic attitude," Rekha Sharma, NCW Chairperson told IANS.

"What is Rahul Gandhii trying to imply with his misogynistic statement: "ek mahila say kaha meri raksha kiijiye"? Does he think women are weak? The irony is calling an accomplished defence minister of the largest democracy a weak person," Sharma tweeted.

Gandhi on Wednesday while addressing a rally at Jaipur, Rajasthan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a woman to defend him in Parliament on Rafale fighter jet deal.

He was referring to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech in Lok Sabha last week.