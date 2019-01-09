हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

NCW to send notice to Rahul Gandhi over remark on Nirmala Sitharaman

Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Jaipur had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a woman to defend him in Parliament on Rafale fighter jet deal. 

NCW to send notice to Rahul Gandhi over remark on Nirmala Sitharaman
File photo

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) will be sending notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday over his recent remark on Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"We will send a letter to Rahul Gandhi tomorrow morning asking him to clarify on what grounds he made such a remark. As a politician he cannot make such a statement that shows a misogynistic attitude," Rekha Sharma, NCW Chairperson told IANS.

"What is Rahul Gandhii trying to imply with his misogynistic statement: "ek mahila say kaha meri raksha kiijiye"? Does he think women are weak? The irony is calling an accomplished defence minister of the largest democracy a weak person," Sharma tweeted.

Gandhi on Wednesday while addressing a rally at Jaipur, Rajasthan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a woman to defend him in Parliament on Rafale fighter jet deal. 

He was referring to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech in Lok Sabha last week.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiNCWNirmala Sitharaman

Must Watch