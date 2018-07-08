हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ND Tiwari

ND Tiwari develops health complications, may have been moved to ICU

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister ND Tiwari, who has been admitted to a private hospital in the national capital, developed health complications on Saturday.

ND Tiwari develops health complications, may have been moved to ICU

New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister ND Tiwari, who has been admitted to a private hospital in the national capital, developed health complications on Saturday. The 92-year-old politician was admitted to the hospital on September 20, 2017 after suffering a brain stroke.

According to sources in the hospital, Tiwari has developed health complications. The sources further indicated that Tiwari might have been moved to the ICU. However, there was no official confirmation on the same.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat in a tweet in Hindi said he had called up his son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari to enquire about the health of the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the hill state.

"Enquired about the health condition of former chief minister N D Tiwari ji through his son Rohit on phone. On behalf of all people of Uttarakhand, pray for well-being and long life of Tiwari ji," he tweeted.

Tags:
ND TiwariND Tiwari healthND Tiwari treatment

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close