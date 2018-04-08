ND Tiwari’s son Rohit Shekhar engaged to Indore’s Apurva Shukla

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister ND Tiwari’s son Rohit Shekhar on Saturday got engaged to Apurva Shukla of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The engagement ceremony took place at Rohit’s residence in New Delhi.

The ceremony was attended by close family members and friends. Following the engagement ceremony, Rohit and Apurva went to Max hospital in the national capital where ND Tiwari is currently undergoing treatment. They sought Tiwari’s blessings at the hospital.

Rohit’s mother Dr Ujjwala Tiwari and Apurva’s parents accompanied the couple to the hospital. ND Tiwari was admitted to Max hospital in Saket on September 20, 2017 after he suffered brain haemorrhage.

Apurva is a practicing lawyer in Supreme Court and hails from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

In January 2017, Rohit Shekhar had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He is the biological son of ND Tiwari and Ujjwala Sharma, who Tiwari married in 2014.

The veteran politician had accepted Rohit, who took him to court, as his son in 2016 after a long legal battle. The battle even reached Supreme Court before reconciliation.

Shekhar went to court against Tiwari in 2008, claiming he was born out of an affair between the veteran leader and his mother.