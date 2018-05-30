NDA 134th course passing out parade held, President applauds Armed Forces

The passing out parade of the 134th course of the National Defence Academy was held on Wednesday in Khadakwasla, near Pune. The parade was reviewed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said the Armed forces are a symbol of excellence and dedication for the entire country. "This parade comprises cadets from all parts of India and from a variety of communities. Its harmony speaks for our essential unity as much as for our pluralism as a society," he said.

A soldier or an officer in uniform, irrespective of whether he or she is from the Army, the Navy or the Air Force, evokes admiration and trust everywhere in the country #PresidentKovind pic.twitter.com/IK8Gp5QcDO — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 30, 2018

Applauding the men and women in the uniform, he said: "a soldier or an officer in uniform, irrespective of whether he or she is from the Army, the Navy or the Air Force, evokes admiration and trust everywhere in the country. If a fellow citizen sees a member of the Armed Forces at a railway station or a market or at any other place, there is an immediate emotion of pride and reassurance. This is due to the unparalleled and unquestioning service to the nation in times of war and peace, on the border or within the country during a natural calamity."

He also added that the Armed Forces are not merely about doing a job but about answering a calling. "Today, the cadets have become role models for our young people, guarantors of our peace and prosperity, and guardians of our nation." He expressed confidence that the graduating cadets would prove worthy successors to the unflinching and fearless officers who have preceded them.

Earlier, the Convocation Ceremony of 134th course was held in Pune on Tuesday with Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Lt Gen Satish Dua as the Chief Guest.

Cadets of National Defence Academy (NDA) showcased an impressive Physical Training & Equestrian Display today as part of the events to mark the Passing Out & Convocation of 134th NDA course. Lt Gen Satish Dua, CISC was the Chief Guest at this function. pic.twitter.com/egWgiO9oGG — HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) May 29, 2018

336 cadets got the degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University which included 81 cadets in Science stream, 191 cadets in Computer science stream and 64 cadets in Arts stream. Eight cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees during the programme.

Lt Gen Satish Dua, CISC, an alumnus of 55th National Defence Academy (NDA) Course himself, laid a wreath and paid homage to the Martyrs at the Hut of Remembrance at NDA in a poignant ceremony to mark the passing out of 134th NDA Course. pic.twitter.com/SbpdDSABb2 — HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) May 29, 2018

Academy Cadet Adjutant GK Reddy won the Chief of the Army Staff Trophy presented by General K Sundarji for standing first in Science stream. CSM SS Bisht got the Admiral's Trophy presented by Admiral Sureesh Mehta for standing first in BSc. (Computer Science). Cadet PM Kiran bagged the Chief of the Air Staff trophy presented by Air Chief Marshal NC Suri for standing first in Social Science stream.