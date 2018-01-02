NDA vs UPA: More terrorists killed, fewer terror attacks in J&K, finds report

New Delhi: Terrorism-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reportedly been fewer in the four years of Modi government than in the preceding four years when Manmohan Singh was the country's Prime Minister.

According to official figures accessed by news agency ANI, there were 1218 terrorism-related incidents in the state between 2010 and 2013 but with Bhartiya Janata Party at the centre, there have were 1094 such incidents between 2014 and 2017. The number of terrorists gunned down has, however, seen a rise with 580 being shot dead in the last four years as compared to 471 in the four years before.

J&K Terror Incidents: According to latest official data accessed by ANI there were lesser terror related incidents in BJP govt than UPA govt. BJP (2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017) there were 1094 incidents vs UPA (2010, 2011, 2012 & 2013) there were 1218 incidents. — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

Civilian casualty has seen a downward spiral in the last four years. Between 2014 and 2017, 100 civilian deaths in the state - eight less than in the fourt years when UPA was in power.

The Modi government has repeatedly claimed that it has come down hard on terrorism - especially in Jammu and Kashmir. Home Minister Rajnath Singh recently said that the government is looking at finding effective and more permanent solutions to what has become a global menace, and added that Indian forces kill five terrorists daily. "I have told my soldiers deployed at the border not to fire first at Pakistan, but give a fitting reply by firing countless bullets if they fire first. India is no more a weak nation, but a strong country," he had said recently.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs last month cited four reasons for the fall in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir - demonetisation, NIA investigation, the killing of top terrorists and the efforts by Kashmir interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma.