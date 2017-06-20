NDA's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind quits as Bihar Governor

Patna: Ram Nath Kovind, who was nominated as NDA's presidential candidate on Monday, has resigned as the Governor of Bihar.

President Pranab Mukherjee today accepted Kovind's resignation.

The resignation has come before Kovind files his nomination for the post of Presidency.

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has been given additional charge as Governor of Bihar.

Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday following the BJP's decision to project him as the ruling NDA candidate as Head of State.

Non-NDA parties like BJD, TRS and YSRCP have announced their support to the Dalit leader. Kovind is likely to file his nomination on June 23.