NDMC mayor meets Arvind Kejriwal, seeks release of funds

New Delhi: An NDMC delegation, led by Mayor Preety Agarwal, today met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sought release of the "amount pending" to the cash-strapped civic body under the Fourth Delhi State Finance Commission, besides discussing the issue of desilting.

"Since 2012-13, Rs 1,616 crore is due from the Delhi government, which needs to be released immediately as the corporation is facing a financial crunch," she said.

"Even funds which is due to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) as per the Third Delhi Finance Commission, have not been fully released," Agarwal claimed.

The other members of the delegation were deputy mayor Vijay Bhagat and coucillors Jayender Dabas, Jai Prakash and Tilak Raj Kataria.

The mayor also discussed the issue of desilting with the chief minister and plans for combating vector-borne diseases, like dengue, chikungunya and malaria as the monsoon is approaching.

She told the chief minister that the Delhi government should join hands with the NDMC in the interest of the citizens.

Agarwal said the drains whose maintenance is the responsibility of the Public Works Department and, Irrigation and Flood Control Department "need to be desilted".

She today inspected PWD drains at Britannia Chowk, Wazirpur Industrial area, Azadpur and Jahngirpuri areas.

In a press conference at the Civic Centre, the mayor alleged that the situation of the drains was the same as last year because desilting work has not begun.

"The PWD has still not completed desilting of its drains which may lead to waterlogging," she was quoted as saying in an NDMC release.

The delegation apprised Kejriwal about steps being taken to tackle vector-borne diseases.

Yesterday, an SDMC delegation led by Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat had called on Kejriwal and sought release of "amount pending" to it under the Third Delhi State Finance Commission, besides discussing desilting and vector-control issues.