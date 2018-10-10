हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Wazirabad school

NDMC suspends Delhi school incharge for segregating students into Hindu-Muslim sections

Denouncing the action of the school in-charge as 'unimaginable' and 'unpardonable', the Commissioner of the civic body announced his suspension.

Representational image

New Delhi: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday suspended the head of the Wazirabad school with immediate effect for segregating Hindu and Muslim students into different sections. He was found guilty during the preliminary investigation.

Denouncing the action of the school in-charge as 'unimaginable' and 'unpardonable', the Commissioner of the civic body announced his suspension.

"I was apprised of the allegations by our officials. We decided to probe the accusations, and unfortunately, they were found to be true. We have suspended the head of the school with immediate effect and initiated major penalty charge sheet against him," North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Commissioner Madhup Vyas said.

The Commissioner said the conduct of the official was 'bizarre' and 'unpardonable' and 'goes against the grain of our pluralistic society'.

"During our probe, it was found that it was school-in-charge only, who had initiated this segregation. These are children coming from the poor background and such acts would have deleterious effects on them. We will not tolerate such things, it is unpardonable," he said.

The Education Department of the BJP-led NDMC had earlier in the day directed a senior official to visit and inspect its school in Wazirabad over reports that students there were being segregated by their caste.

NDMC Mayor Adesh Gupta had said, "Have sought a report on this issue, anyone found guilty will be punished. This is an unfortunate incident, MCD doesn't discriminate on basis of religion, all are equal."

The primary school falls in Wazirabad area of north Delhi and is administered by the NDMC. The area comes under the Civil Lines Zone of the civic body.

(With inputs from agencies)

