Assam

NDRF deployed in Assam, Arunachal after sudden flood warning

The NDRF will move to the districts as and when required.

NDRF deployed in Assam, Arunachal after sudden flood warning
Representational Image

At least 32 National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various districts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday following warning of a sudden flood. The NDRF will move to the districts as and when required.

Earlier on Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday directed authorities in districts bordering Arunachal Pradesh to "remain alert" for possible flash flood after China informed India about a landslide blocking a river in Tibet leading to the formation of an artificial lake.

The Yarlung Tsangpo river is known as the Siang after it enters India at Arunachal Pradesh from the Tibetan region and is called the Brahmaputra once it reaches Assam.

Sonowal has directed the authorities in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts to remain alert and take all possible steps to prevent any major catastrophe, a spokesman of the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that they are in constant touch with the Chinese side about updates on the landslide.  

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj spoke to the Chief Minister Friday night and urged him to take all possible measures in the wake of the situation. Districts along the Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh have been put on high alert for possible flash floods after China informed India about a landslide blocking a river in Tibet leading to the formation of an artificial lake, officials said Friday.

The district administration, District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) and all other departments concerned have been asked to remain on alert.

(With Agency Inputs)

