NDRF deploys over 3000 responders in 71 vulnerable flood prone locations

NDRF

NEW DELHI: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a total 96 rescue and relief teams comprising of over 3000 responders across 71 locations across the country. 

It also has pre-positioned 54 rescue and relief teams in 45 vulnerable locations. Nearly 42 teams are permanently deployed in 26 Regional Response Centers.

On Tuesday, nearly 2,000 passengers of two Mumbai-bound trains that got stuck between Nallasopara and Vasai stations of the Western Railway due to water-logging were rescued by a joint operations team of the NDRF and the police.

In a joint operation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the police and fire brigade personnel rescued all the 2,000 passengers of Shatabdi Express and Vadodara Express, a Palghar district official said.

Several places across the country are witnessing flood-like situations. 

According to IMD, the Mumbai received the highest rainfall on Tuesday, with the suburbs being clobbered with 184.3 mm rainfall, against the normal of 19.4 mm, which was 850 per cent higher.

The flood situation also remained grim in Assam with over 24,000 people affected in three districts, though the water level in the major rivers of the state was receding, officials said.

With agency inputs

NDRFNational Disaster Response Forceflood

