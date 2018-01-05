Nearly 1.71 crore stray dogs as per 2012 census: Government

New Delhi: There are nearly 1.71 crore stray dogs in the country according to the 19th livestock census 2012, the government said on Friday.

Minister of State for Environment Mahesh Sharma in a written reply in Lok Sabha said that while 25,10,169 stray dogs remained in urban areas, in rural parts of the country, the number was 1,46,28,180.

The total number of stray dogs including urban and rural areas is 1,71,38,349, Sharma said referring to the 19th Livestock Census Report-2012 by the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture.

He said the National Rabies Control Programme is being implemented in Hisar and Gurgaon divisions of Haryana on pilot basis.

Animal Birth Control (ABC) surgeries and Anti Rabies (AR) vaccination are being done under the National Rabies Control Programme to control and prevent human deaths due to rabies, he added.

He said in the last three years, 74,520 ABC surgeries and 1,89,300 AR vaccinations have been done.