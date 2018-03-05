Nearly 12 years after it was formed, CIC to get its new 'green building' on March 6

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new building for the Central Information Commission here on March 6.

Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and a galaxy of BJP minister and top CIC officials are likely to grace the occasion.

The new building for the transparency watchdog is being inaugurated nearly 12 years after it came into being.

The commission has so far been operating from two separate buildings - August Kranti Bhavan and the old JNU building.

However, it faced a major space crunch because of rising numbers of cases and petitioners visiting the top appellate authority for RTI matters in the country to get their cases adjudicated.

The new building in Munirka will enable the commission to function from a single location, an official statement issued on Monday said.

"The new CIC building is a state of the art-green building constructed by National Building Construction Corporation ahead of its completion date," it said further.

The five-storey structure houses hearing rooms of the Central Information Commission fitted with information technology and video-conferencing systems, according to the statement.

