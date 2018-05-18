Nearly 80,000 applications for Delhi University undergraduate courses in just three days

New Delhi: Nearly 80,000 applications have been received in the first three days for admissions to Delhi University's undergraduate courses which began on May 15, an official said. The official associated with admissions, said a total of 79,906 applications have been received so far. Among them, 39,286 are merit-based applications and 16,269 are entrance-based applications who have either completed or have almost completed the online registration process, the rest have not crossed even 50 per cent of the process.

Around 25,000 of the applicants have made payments, the official added. "Total male applicants are 27,822, female 23,217 and other applicants only 12. Total unreserved applicants are 34,368 and total OBC non-creamy layer applicants are 9,853," the official said.

The registration for UG programmes will end at 6 pm on June 7. The varsity has, for now, announced a total of five cut offs with the notification for the first cut-off scheduled to be issued on June 19.

A student may select all programmes/courses of interest through a single online registration form. It is important to note that one can apply in all merit based as well as entrance based courses through the same online application, the varsity said.

The application process for postgraduate programmes and the postgraduate diploma in cyber security and law will commence tomorrow, while for M.Phil/Ph.D courses it will begin on May 20.

The university will hold 'Open Day' sessions between May 21 and May 29 (except Sunday) at Conference Centre near Gate number 4 on North Campus. "Open Days will have two sessions 10 am to 11.30 am and 12 pm to 1.30 pm. On these days, information about registration, admission process, schedule and other related information would be provided," a DU statement said.