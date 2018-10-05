Necessary directions for rainfall preparedness issued to 32 districts: TN Minister

Tamil Nadu Minister M. Udhayakumar on Friday said that the state has been alerted following warnings of heavy rain.

Udhayakumar said that warning and necessary directions have been issued to 32 districts, news agency ANI reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted that parts of the state may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in most places and extremely heavy rainfall in some areas on October 7.

IMD warned Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several parts of these states.

An IMD bulletin said the low-pressure area could intensify into a cyclonic storm, triggering heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of Kerala.

In view of the IMD forecast, a red alert has been sounded in Idukki and Malappuram districts with heavy rains expected on Sunday.

According to the bulletin, a cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep and Maldives areas extended "up to middle tropospheric level in the morning of Thursday and under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Arabian Sea by October 6."

"It is very likely to concentrate into a depression and move northwestwards during subsequent 36 hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm and move towards Oman coast," the bulletin said.

Reviewing disaster preparedness, a meeting of Disaster Management Authority officials held here Thursday asked officials concerned to monitor the water levels in dams considering the forecast.

