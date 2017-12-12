'Neech' remark against PM Modi: Ramdev slams Mani Shankar Aiyar, calls for ending casteism

Mumbai: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has called for ending the evil of casteism in the wake of a controversy over senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'neech' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to the Aiyar's remarks, Ramdev said, ''God has created everyone equal and there should be no discrimination on the basis of caste.''

"We all are children of one God then how can caste and religion come in between? When the God has given equal knowledge and conscience to everyone, then I do not think there should be any discrimination on the basis of caste and religion," the yoga guru was quoted as saying by ANI.

Ramdev further said everyone should come together and eliminate the evil of casteism.

On December 7, Aiyar had said, "This person (Prime Minister Modi) is a 'neech aadmi' (low-minded). He is not civilised and in a situation like this, there is no need to practise such dirty politics."

It is believed that Aiyar was responding to PM Modi's allegations against the Nehru-Gandhi family regarding the alleged "bad treatment" meted out to Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Prime Minister Modi had said this while attacking Congress at an election rally in Gujarat on December 7.

"They can call me 'neech'. Yes, I am from the poor section of society and will spend every moment of my life to work for the poor, Dalits, tribals and the OBC communities. What all have they called us - donkeys, Neech, Gandi Naali Ke Keede; they can keep their language and we will do our work," further said.

Following the remark, Congress suspended Aiyar from the primary membership of the party.

However, Aiyar clarified that the word 'neech' holds different meanings, adding he would want to apologise for the wrong translation.

With ANI inputs