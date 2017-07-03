Need dynamic change, boldness to transform administrative system: PM Narendra Modi to IAS officers

New Delhi: Addressing IAS officers of the 2015 batch at the inaugural session of Assistant Secretaries here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that India has not progressed as much as it should have. "Countries that achieved independence after India, and faced greater resource constraints than India, have touched new heights of development. Boldness is required to drive change," Modi said.

He also told the young civil servants to avoid getting into a mindset that resists change, and fill India's administrative system with the energy of ?New India?, a PMO statement said. The prime minister asked the young officers to recall their life up to the day of the UPSC result, the challenges they faced and use the opportunities they will now have, to bring about positive changes in the system, and the lives of the common people.

Dynamic change is needed to transform the system, PM Modi stated. He advised young civil servants to interact freely with senior-most officers of the Union government over the next three months of their stint as Assistant Secretaries so that the system could benefit from the combination of their energy and fresh ideas, and the administrative experience of Secretary-level officers, the statement said.Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh and senior government officers were present on the occasion.

(With inputs from PTI)