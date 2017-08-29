Finish projects on time, take India to newer heights: PM Modi

Udaipur: Taking a swipe at the previous government's incomplete and stagnant projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said, “Some of the projects being inaugurated were pending for years. Our focus is on timely completion. We will complete projects we begin.”

Speaking on the importance of infrastructure and roads, PM Modi said, "(We need) To take India to newer heights. The role of infrastructure, railways, roads is very important."

"Roads are not only connecting Rajasthan & the nation, they are gateways to progress," said the Prime Minister, speaking at a public rally in Udaipur. He further added, "Good roads will help Rajasthan in particular. Tourism will get a big boost due to a strong roads network in the state."

Highlighting farmer's benefit through road development, he said, "Better roads will help our farmers immensely. This is one of the reasons why Atal Ji dreamt of a strong roads network across India."

PM Modi, who's in Udaipur, will inaugurate several projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore in Rajasthan. The projects include 11 National Highways, covering a total length of about 873 km.

He also addressed the importance of tourism in Rajasthan's economy, "With a tourist comes economic opportunities for the locals."

Speaking on the flood-hit state, the Prime Minister said, “We are standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Rajasthan who are battling the floods.”