Need to take stern action to avenge barbarism of terrorists, Pakistan Army: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

General Rawat clarified that though India will not be resorting to similar kind of barbarism but "the other side" must also feel the same pain that India has suffered.

Need to take stern action to avenge barbarism of terrorists, Pakistan Army: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

In a strict warning, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said there is the need of stern action to avenge the barbarismn that terrorists and the Pakistan Army have been carrying out. General Rawat clarified that though India will not be resorting to similar kind of barbarism but "the other side" must also feel the same pain that India has suffered.

The remark of General Rawat comes in the aftermath of the death of a BSF jawan, who was slain by the Pakistan Army, along the international border earlier this week. A few days later three cops were killed by terrorists in Shopian of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reacting on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's remark after India called off the meeting between the foreign ministers of both the countries, General Rawat clarified that the policy of the Centre has always been clear and concise as it rules that talks and terrorism cannot go together. He further warned Pakistan to curb the menace of terrorism.

He said, "We need to take stern action to avenge the barbarism that terrorists and the Pakistan Army have been carrying out. Yes, it's time to give it back to them in the same coin, not resorting to similar kind of barbarism. But I think the other side must also feel the same pain."

Speaking on Khan's reaction to India calling off the meeting between its foreign ministers, he said, "I think our govt's policy has been quite clear and concise. We've made no bones about the fact that talks and terrorism can't go hand in hand. Pakistan needs to curb the menace of terrorism."

On the need for modern weapons, Rawat said, "We continuously need modern weapons. There is a limit till which we can use a particular weapon, and as new technologies come, we also want them to be included in our forces. So buying of weapons continue. But I don't agree that it reduces our spirit. It's not that we don't have some other option. I don't want to talk specifically about Rafale, but modern weapons are the need of every force. The delay in the composition is not good for the forces."

"I don't want to comment on political issues. But I'll like to say that we're getting full cooperation. We're given freedom on how to carry out our operations and you can see its effect in Kashmir and North-east," said Rawat on being asked about Army being used in political campaigns.

