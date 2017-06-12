NEET 2017: IMA hails SC's directive to CBSE to declare results

New Delhi: Welcoming the Supreme Court directive to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) results, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday and said "this was the need of the day" as the court had no alternative.

"This was the need of the day. This decision was important. But if I talk about uniformity in the examination, then it should be equal. Everyone should give paper in English. People should learn English before entering into the examination as they are going to learn medicine in English," IMA president, K.K. Agarwal told ANI.

"The Supreme Court did the right thing for the students, because they don't have any alternative. We should have a simple and common examination. There should be a uniform pattern in the examination," he added.

The apex court today directed the CBSE to announce the results of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), overuling the Madras High Court order.

The CBSE had moved the apex court demanding its intervention in the matter and initiating its transfer from the Madras and Gujarat High Court to the apex court.

The Supreme Court ordered that NEET result 2017 should be announced by June 26, which were originally scheduled to release on June 8.

The plea by the CBSE demanded to put a stay on Madras High Court interim order restraining publication of results of NEET for admission to MBBS and BDS. The results were initially scheduled to be declared in the first week of June.

There were separate petitions filed at the Madras and Gujarat High Courts where medical aspirants demanded cancellation of the NEET 2017 as the Gujarati and Tamil medium paper were allegedly tougher than the English and Hindi medium. The Madras High Court on May 24 had stayed any proceedings on NEET result.

Keeping the urgency of the result in mind and the starting of counselling sessions for successful candidates in mind, the apex court has stayed the Madras High Court order.

Nearly 12 lakh candidates across India had appeared for the NEET in 10 languages including English, Hindi and others. The NEET was made mandatory for admission in the MBBS and the BDS courses across India last year.