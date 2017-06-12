NEET 2017: SC stays Madras High Court order restraining CBSE from declaring results for admission to MBBS, BDS courses

New Delhi: In a big relief for thousands of aspirants, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the results of the NEET 2017 examination for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

The apex court, while passing its order, also stayed a Madras High Court order which had put on hold the declaration of results.

The High Court cannot tinker with the medical examination schedule, the top court said in its order.

The top court observed that the Madras HC order was diluting the schedule for medical education fixed by it in a 2011 ruling.

The Supreme Court passed its order while responding to a plea filed by the CBSE against the Madras HC order restraining the publication of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 results for admission to MBBS and BDS courses across the country.

The apex court also urged the state high courts not to entertain petitions on matters relating to NEET examination 2017, while asking the CBSE Board to declare results before June 26.

The CBSE had earlier moved the apex court, seeking its intervention in the matter and initiating its transfer from the Madras and Gujarat High court to the apex court.

The high court had on May 24 granted interim stay on the publication of NEET results on a batch of pleas alleging that a uniform question paper was not given in the examination and there was a vast difference between the ones in English and in Tamil.

The NEET examination for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses was held on May 7.

Almost 12 lakh students across India had appeared for the NEET in various languages, including English, Hindi and others.

On the direction of the apex court, the NEET was conducted on various languages in the country.