NEET 2017: SC to hear CBSE plea against declaration of results

 The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the plea filed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) against the stay on results of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 09:25
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the plea filed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) against the stay on results of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).

Earlier, the CBSE had moved the apex court, seeking its intervention in the matter and initiating its transfer from the Madras and Gujarat High court to the apex court.

Almost 12 lakh students across India had appeared for the NEET in various languages, including English, Hindi and others.

On the direction of the apex court, the NEET was conducted on various languages in the country.

