NEET 2018 results: Open school students now eligible to apply, check cut-off details

New Delhi: In a massive relief to several NEET aspirants, the Health Ministry has decided to allow students of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and other open school students to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – 2018. Overturning Medical Council of India's (MCI's) order, the ministry took the action following Human Resource Development Ministry's intervention, said reports.

An official notification of the same is yet to be released.

In August 2017, the MCI, in an official order, stated that students from open schools are ineligible for NEET 2018 examination.

The decision was overturned following Centre's policy of providing equal learning opportunities to everyone.

"On many occasions, when students fail the Class XII boards or get compartment in one or more subjects, they choose open school to clear their boards. It won't be justified if they are denied the opportunity to take the NEET," and HRD official told The New Indian Express.

