neet pg

NEET 2019: Dates declared for NEET PG and NEET MDS examination, check nbe.edu.in

The complete information about the registration process will be released in October 2018.

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Monday announced the examination dates for NEET PG and NEET MDS. The  MCQ-based tests - NEET PG and NEET MDS - will be conducted on January 6, 2018, and December 14, 2018, respectively.

The complete information about the registration process will be released in October 2018. To know more, visit https://nbe.edu.in.

Here is the full schedule for different examinations:

1. NEET-PG 2019: January 6, 2109

2. NEET-MDS 2019: December 14, 2018

3. Foreign Medical Graduate Examination-Screening Test: December 14, 2018

4. DNB Post Diploma CET (DNB-PDCET): December 14, 2018

About NEET PG:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduation, also known as NEET PG, is an MCQ entrance examination to various MD/MS and PG Diploma courses. The National Board of Examination is responsible for preparing the syllabus for NEET PG 2019.

The NEET PG 2019 syllabus will comprise of Pre-clinical, para-clinical and clinical subjects.

