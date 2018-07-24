हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NEET data breach: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi writes to CBSE chairman, demands inquiry

In a massive breach of data, details of NEET candidates was available online for a payment of up to Rs 2 lakh.

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday released a letter to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and demanded an inquiry into the massive breach of candidate data in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam.

In a letter to CBSE chairman Anita Karwal, Rahul urged an enquiry into the data breach and insisted on putting “in place effective safeguards to prevent safeguards to prevent future breaches.”

“It's alleged that data of candidates who appeared for NEET this year, is available on certain websites for a price & has leaked data of over 2,00,000 students. I strongly urge you to order an inquiry,” wrote Rahul.

In a massive breach of data, the phone numbers, email IDs and addresses of thousands of applicants who appeared for NEET in 2018 was reportedly available online for a payment of up to Rs 2 lakh.

