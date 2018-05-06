NEET exams in Kerala: Help desks at railway stations, bus stands for ease of students

The Kerala government opened help desks at railways stations and bus stands in Ernakulam district as students arrived from within and outside Kerala to appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for admission into medical and dental courses.

Apart from the help desks, medical booths were also set by the government for the ease of students.

Kerala govt has opened help desk at railways & bus stations in Ernakulam district to help students who are arriving from other states of the country to appear in #NEET examinations. Medical booths also set up. 58 examination centers have been set up in Ernakulam. (05.05.2018) pic.twitter.com/UjF2CmZk6n — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2018

More than 1.20 lakh students are slated to appear for NEET in the state on Sunday.

About 1,20,792 candidates will appear for the test from the state in 226 centres spread across thedistricts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur.

The CBSE has issued strict guidelines and dos and don'ts for those appearing for the test.

Candidates have been asked not to carry stationery items like bits of paper, geometry box, pencil box, plastic pouch, pen scale, writing pad, eraser, mobile phone, blue tooth inside the examination hall.

A strict dress code, banning wallets, goggles, handbags, belt, cap and ornaments, pendants, badge and brooch, shoes and heels has also been imposed. In Thiruvananthapuram, 24,000 students would appear for the test in 34 centres, an official press release said.

Last year, the test had kicked up a controversy with a candidate from Kannur alleging that she was forced to remove her inner wear, while some others had to shorten sleeves and cut the pockets of their jeans.

(With PTI Inputs)