NEET issue; lawyers demand that education be shifted to state list

Coimbatore: Demanding that education be shifted to the state list from the concurrent list of the Constitution and exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET, about 150 lawyers boycotted courts and formed a human chain near the district court on Thursday.

The advocates included about 30 women.

The lawyers demanded that both the Centre and State governments take steps to remove education from concurrent list and bring it under the state subject.

They raised slogans in support of their demand and also expressed regret over the suicide of 17-year-old medical aspirant Anitha.

The advocates decided to boycott courts tomorrow also, for staging a rail roko in support of their demands.

Meanwhile, the government arts college here was closed indefinitely as students continued their sit in dharna at the campus for the third day today, seeking exemption from NEET.

The students had been demanding that Tamil Nadu be exempted from NEET as a mark of respect and justice to her.

In view of the continued agitation, authorities declared closure of the college last night until further orders, in anticipation of violence or problem, police said.

Police said the students were also asked to vacate the hostels, to which they staged a picketing late last night. however they withdrew it after police assured them that the issue would be taken up with authorities.