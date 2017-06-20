close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

NEET Result 2017: NEET 2017 Result likely to be announced today; check cbseresults.nic.in

The Supreme Court had on June 12 permitted the CBSE to declare the results of NEET 2017.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 10:36
NEET Result 2017: NEET 2017 Result likely to be announced today; check cbseresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) is likely to announce NEET Result 2017 on Tuesday (June 20, 2017).

Candidates can log on to cbseresults.nic.in for results of NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) 2017 for under graduate medical courses - MBBS/BDS.

The Supreme Court had on June 12 permitted the CBSE to declare the results of NEET 2017.

NEET exam was held on May 07.

The CBSE had to declare the NEET result by June 08.

The NEET is now held as a statutory mandate.

The result declaration will pave the way for counselling and admission to 56,000 MBBS/BDS seats in the country.

Around 12 lakh students had appeared for NEET 2017, out of which 10.50 lakh had taken their exam in English and Hindi.

Besides English and Hindi, there were question papers in eight vernacular languages too.

TAGS

neet result 2017Central Board of Secondary ExaminationCBSENational Eligibility-cum-Entrance Testcbseresults.nic.inNEET 2017

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Normal life paralysed; GJM-sponsored all-party meet today
West Bengal

Normal life paralysed; GJM-sponsored all-party meet today

MeT department issues heavy rainfall alert in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand

MeT department issues heavy rainfall alert in Uttarakhand

OnePlus 5 to be launched today – Watch live streaming
Mobiles

OnePlus 5 to be launched today – Watch live streaming

Chhattisgarh

Woman killed by speeding truck in Chhattisgarh

OnePlus 5 to be launched today – All you need to know
Mobiles

OnePlus 5 to be launched today – All you need to know

AmericasWorld

Donald Trump criticises federal government technology as ou...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video