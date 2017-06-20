NEET Result 2017: NEET 2017 Result likely to be announced today; check cbseresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) is likely to announce NEET Result 2017 on Tuesday (June 20, 2017).

Candidates can log on to cbseresults.nic.in for results of NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) 2017 for under graduate medical courses - MBBS/BDS.

The Supreme Court had on June 12 permitted the CBSE to declare the results of NEET 2017.

NEET exam was held on May 07.

The CBSE had to declare the NEET result by June 08.

The NEET is now held as a statutory mandate.

The result declaration will pave the way for counselling and admission to 56,000 MBBS/BDS seats in the country.

Around 12 lakh students had appeared for NEET 2017, out of which 10.50 lakh had taken their exam in English and Hindi.

Besides English and Hindi, there were question papers in eight vernacular languages too.