NEET row: Protests intensify across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry over 'justice for Anitha'

Protests intensified across Tamil Nadu demanding justice for Anitha, the medical aspirant who committed suicide after failing to get admission to a medical college. 

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 13:16
NEET row: Protests intensify across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry over &#039;justice for Anitha&#039;

Chennai: Protests intensified across Tamil Nadu demanding justice for Anitha, the medical aspirant who committed suicide after failing to get admission to a medical college. 

College students and cadres from various political parties staged gathered at several corners of the city, shouting slogans and holding protests across the state for the fourth day in a row.

 

 

Meanwhile, the family of 17-year-old Anitha has rejected the Tamil Nadu government's offer of Rs 7 lakh in financial aid.

The protests also spread across Puducherry, with students of several educational institutions coming out against NEET-based selection of students to medical colleges.

The DMK has decided to organise an all-party public meeting on September 8.

Anitha, daughter of a poor Dalit daily-wage labourer, who scored well in her Class 12 exams, dreamt of becoming a doctor. However, her plans toppled after she NEET was enforced by Centre and the Supreme Court. She had impleaded herself as one of the respondents in a Supreme Court case challenging NEET.

