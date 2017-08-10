NEET Row: SC raps CBSE for setting up different question papers

New Delhi: In a major development, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that there should be a common question paper for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), reported ANI.

The top court also rapped the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for setting up different questions for students appearing for NEET in regional languages.

Several students and subject experts had alleged that the regional language question papers in NEET were different and more difficult than that in Hindi and English.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court considered Centre's submission that it was willing to include Urdu as a language in the NEET from academic session 2018-19 onwards.

Currently, the common entrance test for admission into medical and dental courses is being conducted in ten languages – Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telegu, Tamil and Kannada languages.