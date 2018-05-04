NEET UG 2018: 5 last minute tips before appearing

NEET UG 2018 exam is all set to be held on Sunday, May 6. With less than 48 hours to go for the exam, it's natural for candidates to experience jitters and nervouseness. Over 13 lakh candidates will appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate test (NEET-UG) this weekend, hoping to secure admission to medical and dental colleges across the country.

Here are five last-minute tips for candidates appearing for NEET UG 2018 exam:

1. With a few hours left for the exam to go, candidates are advised to revise the NCERT books and go through exsiting notes.

2. Avoid taking up new topics or study material. It will only confuse you at this stage. Stick to the basics and what you know.

3. In the last few hours, just revise concepts and formulae. This will help you retain information better.

4. Initially put focus areas on all areas. But as the exam hour comes closer, focus on your weak zones and go through the important

5. Attempt at least one mock tests before the exam. But make sure you try it from the an existing set of test series or one you've already attempted. A brand new mock test can pick end up making you nervous. Don't forget to analyse the test thoroughly.

But most importantly, stay calm. Attempting the exam under pressure can only aggravate the stress situation.

Also make sure to carry all the items in your checklist such as admit card and so on.