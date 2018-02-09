NEET UG 2018 exam on May 6, online submission of forms till March 9 @Cbseneet.Nic.In

New Delhi: NEET 2018 exam for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses is all set to be held on May 6, 2018. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced this on Thursday night.

The online submission for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will begin today and continue until March 9 till 11.50 pm.

The last date for successful payment of fee online is March 10 till 11.50 pm, informed the admission notice. The application fee is Rs 1400 for general candidates and Rs 750 for SC/ST/PH candidates. Candidates can apply only online through the Board website cbseneet.nic.in.

CBSE has also made Aadhaar number mandatory for all candidates except those from Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya. Further, the applicants need to give their consent to the CBSE to validate the same.

NEET 2018 paper pattern

The NEET (UG) will consist of one paper containing 180 objective type questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany & Zoology). The duration of paper would be three hours from 10.00 a.m. to 01.00 p.m

NEET 2018 Eligibility

A candidate must have completed the age of 17 at the time of admission or will complete the age on or before December 31, 2018, that is the year of his/ her admission to first year of MBBS/ BDS course, according to the eligibility criteria.

The upper age limit for candidates seeking admission to these courses shall be 25 years as on the date of the examination with a relaxation of five years for candidates belonging to SC/ST and OBC categories and persons entitled for reservation under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016.

Students who have passed subjects physics, chemistry, biology/biotechnology and English and obtained a minimum of 50 per cent marks taken together in physics, chemistry and biology/ biotechnology will be eligible to apply.

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST and OBC category who have obtained 40 per cent marks in physics, chemistry and biology/ biotechnology taken together will be eligible.

Admissions to all MBBS/BDS courses seats will be done through NATIONAL ELIGIBILITY CUM ENTRANCE TEST (UG), 2018, said the official CBSE notice.

The seats are classified into the following categories:

(i) All India Quota Seats

(ii) State Government Quota Seats

(iii) Central Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities

(iv) State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any Private University

(v) Central Pool Quota Seats