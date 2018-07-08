हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NEET 2019

NEET UG 2019 dates announced: Exams in February and May, check tentative schedule

The Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) has announced the tentative schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exams 2019. The tests will be held in February and May. NEET (UG) February 2019 will be held from February 3 to 17. NEET (UG) May 2019 will be held from May 12 to 26. 

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) has announced the tentative schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exams 2019. The tests will be held in February and May. NEET (UG) February 2019 will be held from February 3 to 17. NEET (UG) May 2019 will be held from May 12 to 26. 

Here are the details:

A. February 2019 Exam

Online submission of application forms: 01.10.2018 to 31.10.2018
Dates of examination Between: 03.02.2019 to 17.02.2019 (8 different sittings, and candidate can choose any one)
Declaration of results: First week of Mar 2019

B. May 2019 Exam
Online submission of application forms Second week of March 2019
Dates of examination Between 12.05.2019 to 26.05.2019 (8 different sittings, and candidate can choose any one)
Declaration of results: First week of May 2019

The syllabus and the pattern of question paper would remain the same and there will be NO increase in the exam fees currently being charged.

The examinations will be conducted in computer-based mode using highly secured IT software and encryption to ensure delivery of tests in time and avoid leakages and other malpractices.

All the tests will be conducted in multiple sittings and a candidate will have an option of dates to choose from. Scores of different candidates in multiple sittings will also be equated using standardisation techniques, informed the Ministry.

The exams will be conducted by newly established National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions of next academic sessions.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the NTA will bring qualitative difference in the examination process by its focus on research and scientific test design using services of Experts, Researchers, Statisticians, Psychometricians, Test Item Writers and Education Specialists. The item writers would be trained to ensure that the quality of questions is as per the test design. The experts, statisticians and item writers/subject matter experts are already identified for being inducted into NTA. The new system will be student friendly, fair, transparent and flexible, the Minister added.

