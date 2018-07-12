हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NEET UG counselling 2018: 2nd allotment results postponed, says mcc.nic.in

The results of second allotment for undergraduate counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling will not be released on Thursday, informed the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). The results have been postponed until further notice, as per the directions of the Madras High Court.

In an official notice, the MCC stated:

“All the participating candidates/institutes/colleges/universities of Online Undergraduate (MBBS and BDS) Courses Counselling: 2018 are hereby informed that in compliance of the directions of Hon’ble High Court of Madras, Madurai Bench, in W.P. (MD) 11916, 10872, 10873 and 10874. Online undergraduate counselling for the session: 2018 including the declaration of 2nd round result will be kept in abeyance till further orders. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the website for latest updates.”

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had on July 10 ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to grant 196 marks--4 marks each for 49 erroneous questions--in the Tamil version of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET). 

The CBSE is now contemplating to move the Supreme Court against the order, sources in the HRD Ministry said today.

"CBSE is contemplating to move the higher court, but a final call will be taken after holding consultations with various stakeholders and seeking legal opinion," a source in the ministry said.

Another source said senior officials from both CBSE and the ministry were holding consultations in the matter.

However, a senior health ministry official said they have not been approached by the CBSE and that the "body is free to decide on the future course of action".

The petitioner, senior CPI(M) leader and Rajya Sabha MP T K Rangarajan, had sought full marks for the 49 questions, saying key words in Tamil questions were wrongly translated from English which caused confusion among students.

There were 180 questions carrying 720 marks in total in the NEET. 

The NEET UG exam was held on May 6 in 136 cities in 11 languages, the results of which were announced on June 4.

In Tamil Nadu, about 1.07 lakh candidates took the test across 170 centres in 10 cities. 

With agency inputs

