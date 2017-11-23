'Neighbourhood first': PM Modi meets his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday.

"Neighbourhood first," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. He added that Modi received Wickremesinghe at Hyderabad House and that both countries "share strong and close relations based on mutual trust and respect".

Earlier, Wickremesinghe attended the Fifth Global Conference on Cyber Space here which was addressed by Modi.

Sri Lanka is one of the major recipients of development credit given by India, with total commitment of around $2.63 billion, including $458 million as grants.

Indian aid includes development projects in areas like education, health, transport connectivity, small and medium enterprise development and training in many parts of the country through grant funding.

