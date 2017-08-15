Neither 'goli' nor 'gali', but only love can resolve Kashmir issue: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Stating that the country's security is his government's top priority, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that there will be zero tolerance towards terrorism emanating from across the borders.

Only love, and not bullets or abuse, can help resolve the dragging problem in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech from the historic Red Fort.

"A warm hug is enough to do away with the problems prevailing in Kashmir," PM Modi said.

Hailing the country's armed forces, PM Modi said, ''The country's security remains our priority. Our Air force, Navy and Army have never failed in discharging their duty. During the surgical strikes, the world had to acknowledge our success.''

"We are committed for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and this is also the resolve of every Indian," the Prime Minister said.

Modi stressed that the separatist campaign in the state cannot be resolved by "gaali se" (abuse) or "goli se" (bullet) but by embracing every Kashmiri.

The Prime Minister, however, made it clear that there would be no let up while dealing with the separatists.

At the same, he appealed to the terrorists to join the mainstream.

"You have every right to make your voices heard in Indian democracy," he said.