Neither you, nor we are aliens: Governor Satya Pal Malik reaches out to Jammu and Kashmir

By Vishal Pandey

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has assured that peace would prevail in the state. Speaking to Zee Media, the Governor said that people of Jammu and Kashmir need to be assured that neither they, nor we are aliens, we are friends.

He said that his priority as the Governor would be to reach out to people and win their trust. “I am not going there to do any politics. I am going there to make an environment of peace,” said the J&K Governor.

According to Satya Pal Malik, the basic problem is that people do not trust the government. People now do not trust Hurriyat also. “The need of the hour is to restore the trust of people,” he further said.

Talking about the issue of stone pelting, the newly-appointed Jammu and Kashmir Governor said that there is no set formula to end the same. He said that the authorities first need to understand as to why the youth resorts to stone pelting.

“Earlier there was a section that paid money to them for stone pelting. But after raids by Enforcement Directorate, there has been decline in it. We would solve issues because of which the youth are angry. We will give them jobs, promote sports, music and arts. Why would there be stone pelting if we fulfil the aspirations of the youth,” he said.

He further said that it was not his job to deal with the separatists. People should have so much faith that they do not get influenced by the separatists.

“People of Jammu and Kashmir have now understood that they will not get any benefit by siding with Pakistan. They are angry with us also, but we will remove that anger. We will tell them that we’ll do whatever benefits them,” said the Governor.

Malik said that he would make attempts to ensure that people of the state do not get influenced by Pakistan. He further urged the people to participate in panchayat elections, as it would empower them.