Nepal Army chief leaves for India visit

Kathmandu: Nepal`s Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa is slated to leave for a five-day visit to India on Friday where he will receive the honorary chief title of the Indian Army. Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will hand the insignia to Thapa during an investiture ceremony at his official residence in New Delhi on Saturday, reports The Kathmandu Post.

It is customary between Nepal and India to award honorary title to each other`s army chiefs.Thapa will lead a seven-member team. Invited by Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat, Thapa is scheduled to meet Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others.

According to Nepal Army spokesperson Brig Gen Yam Dhakal, Thapa will also visit the Indian Army`s Jaipur-based South-western Command and the Lucknow-based Central Command. The team will return on January 16.